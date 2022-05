ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews were out Thursday continuing the process of tearing down the siding on the Downtown Rochester building after some of it came off last month. They were working on the side of the building facing Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon. The siding on the section of the building facing Elm Street is what came tumbling down on April 21. Thankfully, no one was hurt and no cars on the street were hit.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO