PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A junior at Perry High School said he was attacked twice inside the school on Thursday. "I'm infuriated. They can't keep our kids safe at all," said Chrissie Higgs, the boy's mother.She said a cell phone video shows her son being hit with a can inside the school on Thursday and then attacked. "The kid walks up, throws a pop can at his head, and then just starts hitting on him," Higgs said.The mother said her son and his girlfriend were cornered and punches started flying from several students. "They pinned him and his girlfriend in a corner. And three...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO