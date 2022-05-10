Fountain Ave. undergoing re-striping; ends Friday

Last Thursday at the West Hollywood Design Review Subcommittee meeting, while reviewing the potential traffic and circulation design issues for a project that would include event and banquet space, I used an example of a large Persian wedding where the guests would all be arriving at the same time. Please know that my comment was intended to reference a large, festive event and the resulting traffic patterns, and was not made with any malice towards the Iranian or Persian communities. I am genuinely sorry for any pain that this comment may have caused. Those of you who know me, know I believe in West Hollywood being an inclusive city. I hear the members of the community who have expressed disappointment with my comment, which was inelegant and unintentionally inappropriate. Again, I am very sorry. However, given the magnitude of the distraction that this comment has created, I feel that I will no longer be able to be as effective a Commissioner as I would hope to be in my continuing service to the city. I am therefore submitting my resignation to Mayor Lauren Meister effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honor to serve our city as a Planning Commissioner and I thank the Mayor for the opportunity.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO