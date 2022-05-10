ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Fountain Ave. undergoing re-striping; ends Friday

By City of West Hollywood
 4 days ago
The City of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor began re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Fountain Avenue between La Cienega Boulevard to N. La Brea Avenue. Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic.Work will be performed during the late evening...

