If you didn’t feel the heat on Tuesday, you probably did on Wednesday. Most topped out in the 90s, and the humidity was also there to make things uncomfortable. A few storms developed in central Nebraska late Wednesday morning. These tracked through northeast Nebraska and have since moved out of the state. We are watching the potential for a few storms to develop in the southwest part of the state and track near the Tri-Cities on Wednesday evening. We do not expect these storms in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO