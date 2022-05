The PCC Faculty Association and incumbent Trustee Sandra Chen Lau have recruited three individuals to challenge three incumbent trustees in the June 2022 election. The union wants a majority of folks like Ms. Lau on the board to do their bidding. Don’t be fooled by the negative mailers referencing issues from 2015. These issues were resolved years ago but are being used now to smear these trustees, because this is about the union and the local Democratic party seizing power in non-partisan elected offices.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO