Learn basic computer and internet skills

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre is asking for help with the general theatre restorations once again as donations to Friends of the Ohio Theatre have been exhausted as the theatre struggles to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19. Skilled and energetic volunteers with the following skills are needed: general carpentry, drywall installation and finishing, plaster repair/wall smoothing, painting, wallpaper installation, door and trim refurbishment, repair and refinishing, lots and lots of sewing projects, and cleaning.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO