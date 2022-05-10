ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, OH

Learn basic computer and internet skills

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The Putnam County District Library will teach the basic...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Bluffton Public Library to offer pottery painting class

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will hold art classes on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. The May 24 lesson is “Clay Pinch Pot.” Janette Reineke will be teaching a lesson from her book, “Fear No Art: You Can Do It!” and adults participants will create their own art. There is a $10 supply fee at the door, cash only.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Schoonover Observatory invites public for eclipse

LIMA — Schoonover Observatory will open to the public starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 15 for the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 9:32 p.m. with the full eclipse starting at 11:29 p.m. Mid-eclipse happens at 12:11 a.m. The full eclipse ends at 12:54 a.m. The Partial Eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m.
ASTRONOMY
Lima News

Yoga for kids class scheduled in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — There will be a Kids Yoga session from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at WISH Boutique, 18 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost is $7 to attend. Call 567-204-8575 to purchase tickets.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Celebrate Senior Citizens Day in Kalida

KALIDA - The Putnam County Council on Aging, Inc. will be holding a Senior Citizens Day Celebration in honor of Older American’s Month from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida. Five outstanding senior citizens who go above and...
KALIDA, OH
Lima News

Annuals, perennials and vegetables for sale

LIMA — The Children’s Garden of Lima will be holding its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Allen County Children’s Garden, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Plants are the favorites from Allen County Master Gardener’s own private gardens or...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Midwest Electric donates to area causes

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $13,500 to 15 west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. • Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Auglaize/Shelby Counties: $650 to purchase a plastic portable table for clients with sensory processing issues to use in the sensory garden while attending the center.
CHARITIES
Lima News

Ohio Theatre seeks help

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre is asking for help with the general theatre restorations once again as donations to Friends of the Ohio Theatre have been exhausted as the theatre struggles to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19. Skilled and energetic volunteers with the following skills are needed: general carpentry, drywall installation and finishing, plaster repair/wall smoothing, painting, wallpaper installation, door and trim refurbishment, repair and refinishing, lots and lots of sewing projects, and cleaning.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima man receives home repair help thanks to local business

LIMA — A Lima man is getting new gutters thanks to a donation from a local business. Lima 6th Ward Councilor Derry Glenn announced the donation Thursday as part of the Lima City Foundation’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program aimed at helping 6th Ward residents with home repairs. The program’s first recipient is Carl Petty, whose South Sugar Street home was posing a hazard from faulty drainage.
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Technology
Lima News

Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its May committee meetings starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23 at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2500 Ada Road, Lima. Committees that will meet include the Finance committee (10 a.m.), Personnel Committee (11 a.m.), Policy...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Bath students to lead Rotary meeting

LIMA — The Bath High School Interact Club will be running the meeting of the Lima Rotary Club starting at noon Monday, May 16 in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The public is invited to see all the outstanding...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Learn about pond management, fish stocking

ADA – The Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and OSU Extension, Hardin County will sponsor a pond clinic beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Neil & Amy Dumbaugh’s Pond, 1547 county Road 50, Ada, Ohio. Pond owners and prospective pond owners are invited to...
ADA, OH
Lima News

Car shows and more

Wednesdays, through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Friday, May 20: Buckeye Cruisers, 5:30-8...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Mother-Son Carnival Night offers carnival games, music

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Maplewood’s Mother-Son Carnival Night will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Shawnee Alliance Church Activity Center, 4450 Shawnee Road, Lima. Shawnee PTC invites Maplewood boys to attend with their mom (or mom figure) to enjoy music, carnival games,...
MAPLEWOOD, OH
Lima News

Shawnee scholarship program honors alumni

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Fourteen Shawnee students received their diplomas in the spring of 1927. Since then, there have been thousands of graduates who have walked the hallowed hallways of Shawnee High School. The fast approaching class of 2027 will mark the one hundredth year of education at Shawnee. The...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Liberty Chapel to hold BBQ

LIMA — The annual chicken & pulled pork BBQ will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, 7590 Sandusky Road, Lima. Choose either a half chicken ($10) or pulled pork ($9) provided by Ted’s Market, with a baked potato, green beans and a roll. A bottle of water is included.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Anthony W. Hodges, 21, of 619 S West St, Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 73 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of possessing criminal tools. Sentence: 90 days jail. 73 days suspended. $150 fine. Jazmine M. Truesdale, 22, of 224 E. McKibben, Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: An alternative to more masks in restaurants

The fact that minute particles of spit may reach your food during preparation has David Hefner (May 4 letter) quite concerned. He suggests all food preparers wear a mask, which of course would greatly inconvenience thousands of preparers in the wonderful state of Ohio. This may even cause the price of your meal to go up a bit.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Wapakoneta Community Foundation to award park grants

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation will award Eagles Aerie No. 691 Community Parks Fund Grants to four local parks during a ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. on May 18 at the Wapakoneta Eagles aerie. The grants will go to:. • The Village of Cridersville —$4,000...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Osmon leaves downtown after fifty-five years

LIMA —There are two quotes about retirement that are most appropriate for Phil Osmon. Confucius said, “Choose a work that you love and you won’t have to work another day.” Fred Rogers — more commonly recognized by the name Mister Rogers — said, “often when you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.”
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Enjoy a BBQ lunch in Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Council on Aging will host a “Lunch Drive Thru” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert. The menu will be a BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans,...
VAN WERT, OH

