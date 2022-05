FLORENCE, Ala. – For the first time in school history, the West Point Lady Warriors are headed to the State Tournament. West Point arrived in Florence to continue their run at the North Regional and after falling to Hayden in the winner’s bracket final 2-1, the Lady Warriors bounced back with a 4-3 win over Ardmore to punch their ticket to Oxford next week.

