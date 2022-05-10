ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Thelbert Dwight Phillips

cullmantribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Thelbert Dwight Phillips of Cullman, Alabama, passed away May 6, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Hanceville, Alabama on April 8, 1937 to Bernard G. and Tressie...

www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer

Funeral service for Charles A. ‘Charlie’ Shafer, 88, of Cullman will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, with Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating and interment in Cullman City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shafer family. Mr. Shafer passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1933 in Cullman. He attended Cullman High School and graduated in 1952. He served in Korea in the US Navy and became an Alabama State Trooper in 1958.  He earned the degree of Bachelor of Science from Athens State College in November 1977. He retired in 1984.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Troy and Ada Shafer; his brother: Kenneth Shafer and sister: Doris Morgan. Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Clarice Shafer; a son: Chuck Shafer; grandchildren: Farabee Rose Shafer and Charles Casper Shafer, II and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, (512 Second Ave, SE, Cullman, AL 35055). 
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Paul Keith “Bo” Echols

Paul Keith “Bo” Echols, age 57, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, May 9, 2022. Paul was born June 16, 1964. God has taken him out of this troubled world and given him his Heavenly home. He is survived by his daughter: Stevie Sharp and her children:...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Grover Richardson Blaylock

Grover Richardson Blaylock, age 61, passed away on May 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Grover was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dr. Harry Isham Blaylock, Jr. and Mary Little Murchison Blaylock on February 4, 1961. He graduated from Shades Valley High School and The University of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rick Mathis & Gravely Mowers

Rick and Brenda Mathis live on what they call their "little slice of heaven" in Florence. It is 2 acres of peaceful, serene, bird-chirping land. That land is all centered around their beautiful home and, more importantly, Rick's Garage; soon to be renamed to "Rick and Brenda's Playhouse." "We may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dwight Phillips#Alabama#Jesus Catholic Church#The Catholic Cemetery
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: He deserved a more honorable burial site

All my immediate family that has already gone on have been buried in the same cemetery. They are buried at Mountain View Memorial Garden, between Rainsville and Fort Payne, Alabama. In our early 20s, Jean and I bought burial plots at a different cemetery, but we won’t be buried there....
FORT PAYNE, AL
southerntorch.com

Saferite Announces Candidacy for Commission

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- Ron Saferite has announced his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner of DeKalb County. Saferite has lived in DeKalb County, high atop Lookout Mountain for most of his life. He is a Fort Payne High School graduate, obtained his degree from Northeast Community College, and is a graduate...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

What’s next for Casey White?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Who will get the Casey White, Vicky White reward money?

That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE) The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
cullmantribune.com

Wallace State hosts inaugural Cullman County Drone Race Friday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman County Schools seventh grades took part in the first Cullman County Drone Race at Wallace State on Friday in an obstacle course designed by the University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Systems Management and Production Center (SMAP). The young students honed their piloting skills through...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Tim James

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim James, is no stranger to the campaign trail. Despite an unsuccessful run for governor in 2010, he says he’s running again to bring balance back to Alabama. “I think if good people do not engage, we can lose this nation, we...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Police seek information on missing couple last known to be in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moulton Police Department has asked for the public's help with gathering information on two people who were reported missing and are believed to be in Birmingham. The police department said the family of 43-year-old Steven Tommy Cook and his girlfriend Kimberly White haven't been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

CCBOE announces May teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Here are the choices for May 2022:. Teacher of the Month: Leslie Arnold, 7th Grade Science, Fairview Middle. “Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy