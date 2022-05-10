Lady Rockets rebound to claim 5A series

SALTILLO – Neshoba Central’s streak remains intact for now.

After dropping the series opener to Saltillo, the Lady Rockets took the next two games, including a 13-6 win in Game 3 on Monday night. Their pursuit of a ninth-straight state championship continues in the Class 5A North finals later this week versus New Hope.

Neshoba Central (27-3) jumped on Saltillo starter A.K. Willingham (9-3) in the third inning, scoring six runs to open up a 7-0 lead.

“We just never could throw the first punch in the series,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said. “I thought if we could, it would help everything – it would help momentum, our confidence, it would loosen us up some. … You can get hit first by somebody else, but not them.”

After being held in check by Willingham in a 3-2 Game 1 loss, Neshoba Central figured her out the next two games. They chased the sophomore after three innings Monday. The Lady Rockets finished the game with 14 hits, including three apiece by Tenly Grisham and Sa’Nya Jackson.

Nine-hole hitter Dakota Williamson had a pair of hits, including a two-run double to cap the big third inning. She said she and her teammates got more comfortable against Willingham as the series went on, and she claimed there were no nerves in the first Game 3 of her career.

“I was ready. Because I knew we could beat them,” Williamson said.

Saltillo (22-4-2) collected 13 hits, but as in the other games, the problem was stringing them together. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the fifth to cut Neshoba’s lead to 9-4, but a two-run single by Mya Willis in the sixth made it 11-4.

Neshoba Central starter Lanayah Henry allowed four runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

“At the end of the day the story was just not enough offensively,” Buse said. “We left a lot of kids out there, or we had great at-bats when the game’s a little bit out of reach.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: In their six-run third, the Lady Rockets got back-to-back RBI singles from Hama’ya Fielder and Jackson, and then back-to-back two-RBI hits from Miley Thomas and Williamson.

Big Stat: Five Neshoba hitters had at least two RBIs.

Coach Speak: “We find a way.” – Neshoba Central’s Zach Sanders