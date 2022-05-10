ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

COVID infection rates rising, but hospitalizations remain low, health director says

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCwZ7_0fYTlUVc00

Although Shelby County is seeing an uptick in reported COVID cases, a combination of vaccines and natural immunity has prevented an increase in hospitalization rates.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, told the Shelby County Commission on Monday, May 9, that the county’s seven-day rolling average is 132 cases — 5.5 times higher than it was during her last report to the commission three weeks ago.

While masking remains optional, Taylor said residents should consider wearing a mask in indoor spaces where they’re in the presence of others whose vaccination status is unknown.

“Right now, we are in a really good place,” Taylor said. “But if we start to see the hospital system stressed again, we need to talk about really encouraging those behaviors.”

Taylor relayed a state health department statistic that states individuals ages 65 and older who are unvaccinated have the same risk of death as a person who has used heroin for at least 1.5 years.

However, about 53% of Shelby County residents are now fully vaccinated, with the elderly leading with the highest vaccination rate.

The goal now, Taylor said, is to continue encouraging the remaining 47% of the population to get vaccinated.

Taylor said many parents are waiting for FDA approval to vaccinate children age five and under, which she says could happen mid-summer.

Our behaviors now, she said, will impact what the pandemic will look like in Shelby County come fall of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

COVID-19 activity is increasing in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health says the state is seeing increasing cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant. MSDH said omicron cases were approaching 200 per day, with a continuing upward trend. While the majority of cases occur in those 50 years old and older, infection...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County to collect household hazardous waste on Saturday

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is providing a safe way for residents to dispose of items that can’t be thrown out with the trash. DeSoto County's Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, May 14 from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm in the Landers Center parking lot in Southaven.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Donating cord blood not an option for Memphis-area parents

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Every time a baby is born, the cord blood from the umbilical cord could be stored for treating rare cancers at a later time. However, in Memphis, birth parents do not have the option to donate cord blood. Regional One, Baptist, and Methodist hospitals all confirm to WREG their hospitals do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Survey finds 1 in 5 retirees are considering rejoining the workforce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a recent resumebuilder.com survey, 1 in 5 retirees said they are likely to go back to work this year amid the labor shortage. Career Expert Stacie Haller joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the survey and what factors are driving people to come out of retirement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Wolf River Crossing connects Greenway to Shelby Farms Greenline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new section of the Wolf River Greenway opened Friday, connecting the trail to the Shelby Farms Greenline, the Wolf River Conservancy announced. The new section features Wolf River Crossing, the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River, a raised boardwalk trail through the Lucius Burch State Natural Area, and the connection point to the Shelby Farms Greenline.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Breakdown: What is an ‘Omega Block’ and why it can last a while

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bulk of our weather is driven by the movement of high and low pressure systems across the U.S. from west to east. The omega block pattern that has been over the U.S. this past week has featured lower pressure over the western U.S., high pressure over the central plains, and lower pressure once again over the eastern U.S. just to our south.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine the sound of an idling train right outside your window day and night. That’s a reality for some Memphis residents. The owner of the Light Apartments in South Memphis says he has been dealing with the problem for several years. He says trains use...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Son Delicias Banegas – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis Police use prayer to promote unity

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Prayer change things. That’s the message from West Memphis Police after they hosted a city-wide unity prayer. With heads bowed and eyes closed, the city is turning to faith to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community. “We just want the people to understand that we are a God-fearing […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
desotocountynews.com

Hearing held on Snowden Park substation project

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley held a public hearing Tuesday evening on a plan by Entergy Mississippi to build a new electric substation to serve Southaven area residents. The hearing concerned Entergy’s request for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, or CCN, to move forward. The...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright appeared before a parole board for the first time Wednesday morning to request parole after serving less than four years of a 30-year sentence. Sherra Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to involvement...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy