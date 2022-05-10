COVID infection rates rising, but hospitalizations remain low, health director says

Although Shelby County is seeing an uptick in reported COVID cases, a combination of vaccines and natural immunity has prevented an increase in hospitalization rates.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, told the Shelby County Commission on Monday, May 9, that the county’s seven-day rolling average is 132 cases — 5.5 times higher than it was during her last report to the commission three weeks ago.

While masking remains optional, Taylor said residents should consider wearing a mask in indoor spaces where they’re in the presence of others whose vaccination status is unknown.

“Right now, we are in a really good place,” Taylor said. “But if we start to see the hospital system stressed again, we need to talk about really encouraging those behaviors.”

Taylor relayed a state health department statistic that states individuals ages 65 and older who are unvaccinated have the same risk of death as a person who has used heroin for at least 1.5 years.

However, about 53% of Shelby County residents are now fully vaccinated, with the elderly leading with the highest vaccination rate.

The goal now, Taylor said, is to continue encouraging the remaining 47% of the population to get vaccinated.

Taylor said many parents are waiting for FDA approval to vaccinate children age five and under, which she says could happen mid-summer.

Our behaviors now, she said, will impact what the pandemic will look like in Shelby County come fall of 2022.