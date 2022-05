Dear Heloise: I believe in "waste not, want not." So when we have rice with our dinner, I always make a big pot and keep the leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator. The next day I warm it up with a few frozen peas, bacon fried very crisp and a leftover meat from the night before. It makes a terrific lunch for my mother (who lives down the street from us) and me. Served with a green salad and bread, and you have a nice, warm meal. -- Janet K., Silver Springs, Nevada.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO