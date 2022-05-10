ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Left 4 Dead Writer Reveals Why Valve Didn't Want to Make the Original Game

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft 4 Dead was a massive success for Valve, but if Gabe Newell had his way, the game might have never been made. In a new interview with the Kiwi Talkz podcast, the game's writer, Chet Faliszek, revealed that Newell was not a big fan of the concept of zombies. According...

