Madison County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oregon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shannon; Texas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Central Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Bloomer... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Burnville Jenny Lind... Central City Rye Hill This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 307 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Billings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, Sooner Lake, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Bloomer... Excelsior Burnville... Jenny Lind Central City... Rye Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Crawford and south central Washington Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Natural Dam, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Natural Dam... Lee Creek Odell MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Noble County through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Perry, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 183 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD COUNTY At 223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Sol Mayer, or near Fort Mckavett, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Menard County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MENARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches...in addition to Inland Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...WEST CENTRAL BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE

