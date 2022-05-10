ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Smith’s Grandchildren: Everything To Know About Her 5 Grandkids

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Whether you know her as Professor Minerva McGonagall from Harry Potter, Violet Crawley from Downton Abbey, or another character from her eight decades of acting, it’s no secret that Dame Maggie Smith is an accomplished and well-respected actress. The 87-year-old London native also has a thriving personal life, as she is the mother of two children, who she had with her first husband, English actor Sir Robert Stephens. Their two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, have gone on to build lives similar to that of their award-winning mother, namely in making film careers for themselves and also having families. To date, Maggie has five grandkids through her sons. Learn all there is to know about them below.

Daisy and Nathaniel

Chris, Maggie’s eldest son, born in 1967, has two kids with his wife: Daisy and Nathaniel. Daisy was born in 2006, the year after Chris and wife Suki Stephens tied the knot. As Chris stays out of the spotlight, there’s very little information online about his family. However, from his minimal presence on Instagram, it is known that he and Nathaniel enjoy watching soccer and root for Kutxabank Athletic Club, which is based in Bilbao, Spain.

Eli, Tallulah, and Kura

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9lEf_0fYTk8Wk00
Eli Stephens (left), Toby Stephens (middle), and Anna-Louise Plowman (right) pose together at ‘A Day in the Death of Joe Egg’ party in 2019 (Photo: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Toby, 53, has three kids with wife Anna-Louise Plowman, an actress from New Zealand. They share a son, Eli, and two daughters, Tallulah and Kura. Their kids were born in 2007, 2009, and 2012, respectively. Similar to his brother Chris, Tobey is remains fairly quiet. Unlike his brother, though, he has opened up about his kids in the past.

For instance, he revealed in 2009 that his mother had mixed feelings about Tallulah’s name. “She thought of Tallulah Bankhead, a Hollywood actress of some repute,” he claimed to The Telegraph. “‘I love the name, of course, but you must understand she was a very naughty woman,’ she told me. ‘She was addicted to cocaine and had, among other things, a huge lesbian following.'”

And in 2014, while starring on Starz’s Black Sails, he revealed what the “perfect Sunday” looks like to him: spending time with his family at home. “I’ve recently spent a lot of time away, filming in South Africa, so being back here is fantastic. After an extended period abroad, being reunited with my family is very grounding,” he told Express. “On a film set, you tend to get tunnel vision and you think work is all there is, especially with the pressure of a big production. So it’s very good to get back into the parental routine and remind yourself that there are other things in the world which are much more important.”

