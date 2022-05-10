ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists, loved ones pass out flyers for missing Cleveland woman

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Activists joined family and friends to pass out flyers Monday evening of a Cleveland woman who went missing last year.

Rajah McQueen , 27, was last seen in her car at about 7:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021 in the east of East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the FBI, her car was last seen with another person behind the wheel. There were two new bullet holes in it. The FBI said the hubcaps and license plate were removed, and a dealer plate was in the rear window.

Flyers are being passed out at 6 p.m. at the corner of East 103 and Miles.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of McQueen or her missing car, which is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Rajah McQueen (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with tips should call the FBI tip line at 216-583-5383. You can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov . Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Just.the.messenger
3d ago

I was hoping when I first heard this story that she would come back home to her loving family,but after her car was found with bullet holes,that wasn’t a good sign.I pray that her family will at least get some sort of closure,because somebody definitely knows something.😢

