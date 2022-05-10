Belvidere WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community came together on Monday to honor a World War II veteran.

Gregory Deleon celebrated his 100th birthday at Dodge Lanes in Belvidere. His family held a drive-by parade. He served in the Army during the second World War.

When he reached 50, he made it his mission to reach 100, according to his family.

“I made it, yeah. Now 150, maybe 200,” Deleon said. “No, I just want to say thank you for everything.”

