ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440ENV_0fYTjSoa00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community came together on Monday to honor a World War II veteran.

Gregory Deleon celebrated his 100th birthday at Dodge Lanes in Belvidere. His family held a drive-by parade. He served in the Army during the second World War.

When he reached 50, he made it his mission to reach 100, according to his family.

“I made it, yeah. Now 150, maybe 200,” Deleon said. “No, I just want to say thank you for everything.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford-area Boy Scouts toast Legacy of Service honorees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boy Scouts of America held its annual Legacy of Service Awards Luncheon on Thursday in Rockford. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Fire Chief Michele Pankow spoke as the luncheon honored those selected by members of the community and volunteers. Recognized were Rockford Public Schools Teacher Mustafa Abdall and GiGi’s […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remarkable Women contest winner donates to Rockford children’s charity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News’ Remarkable Women contest wrapped up last month with the announcement of this year’s winner, Becky Behling. Our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, donated $1,000 in Behling’s name to the non-profit organization of her choice. She chose Rock House Kids, an organization that has been helping children since 1999. The mission […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Traveling Vietnam Wall goes through Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A trailer carrying a Vietnam Veterans Memorial passed through the stateline. The 53-foot trailer carrying the “Wall that Heals” exhibit was escorted through Belvidere to the Boone County Fairgrounds. Some of those escorting were close to a hundred motorcycles, Jeeps and first responders. The memorial is a three-quarter scale replica of […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Peaches’ vintage bus in need of restoration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The International Women’s Baseball Center wants to restore a 1947 Greyhound bus that the Rockford Peaches used to travel. The restoration is expected to cost $100,000, and it is hoped that donations will cover the expense. The Center says Stateline residents have been more than generous in the past. “Every time […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Belvidere, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belvidere, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

OSF congratulates graduating nursing students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saint Anthony College of Nursing held a graduation ceremony Friday at the Tebala Event Center to celebrate the success of its latest crop of graduates. More than 40 students walked across the stage. Many will now take their license exams and start their careers, others will continue their education. “We have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Smokin’ Coop in Belvidere hosts weekly cruise nights

BELVIDERE — A Boone County barbecue joint is giving you the chance to show you off your sweet ride with its weekly cruise nights. Once the warmer weather hits the area, it’s time to sit outside on a patio and enjoy some great food and even better company while checking out over 30 hot rods and muscle cars at Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit, 2020 U.S. Business 20. For some, this has become a yearly tradition that locals from the Belvidere area look forward to every season.
BELVIDERE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Dodge Lanes#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Over 100 kids get free bikes in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The 6th Annual “Build-A-Bike” event returned to the stateline, and over 100 local kids were handed out a bike on Wednesday. Hamblock Ford Lincoln in Belvidere hosted the event. It was the largest “Build-A-Bike” yet, with 120 bicycles handed out. Businesses from all over the stateline donated the bikes for the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Expect ‘booms’ near Scott Air Force Base today

SHILOH, Ill. – You may hear some loud “booms” near Scott Air Force Base today. The noises are expected between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. A meme posted to the military base’s Facebook page indicates that the explosions are part of a training exercise. Representatives from Scott Air Force Base say that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be strapping on their bomb suit and working with detonation robots today.
SHILOH, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere holds community health fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents got the chance to take part in a community health fair. The event took place at the Belvidere Community Building, 111 W 1st St., The free event included 40 stateline healthcare and service providers. Those who attended got the chance to learn about the various resources in the stateline. […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Headon’s to open second location in Davis Junction

DAVIS JUNCTION — Headon’s Fine Meats Owner Mark Hibshman said Thursday that his business will be opening a second location in Davis Junction at the end of this month. The second Headon’s will be located inside a new Benny’s Corner Market just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Illinois Route 72. Benny’s is another Rochelle business that is adding another location in Davis Junction.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

Belvidere High School, Meehan Elementary see lockdown Friday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere High School and Meehan Elementary went into soft lockdown Friday after reports of a student carrying a weapon at the high school. Both schools went into lockdown around noon while law enforcement investigated the report. Belvidere District 100 emailed parents and guardians about the incident:
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

Rockford Illinois Bowling Alley Rolls a Strike, Voted Top Ten in the State

I once rolled a 222...Once, years ago...I was drinking and it was pure luck. O.K,. anyhoo... When it comes to crashing the pins, wearing great shoes and having a good time...ROCKFORD RULES. I stayed out of the gutter long enough to find this list of the "Top 10 Bowling Allies" in Illinois, and what did I see on the list?? Don Carter Lanes in Rockford!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy