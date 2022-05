METRO ATLANTA — If you’re planning to vote in the May 24 primary elections via absentee ballot, you need to apply for a ballot by Friday. May 13 is the last day absentee ballot applications will be accepted for the election. Once you receive your absentee ballot and fill it out, you can mail it to your local elections board or place it in your county’s absentee ballot drop box during voting hours.

