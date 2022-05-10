Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to Game 4 win over Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez battles for possession of the ball with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams in the first half during Game 4 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics tied up an Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Milwaukee Bucks at two games apiece with a 116-108 win in Game 4 on Monday.

Al Horford was the surprising hero of the night for the Celtics with 30 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. He made five 3-pointers on the night and pulled down eight rebounds.

Jayson Tatum also scored 30 points for Boston in the victory along with 13 rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee led by 10 with less than 13 minutes to go in the game, but were outscored by Boston, 43-28, in the fourth quarter. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The series will return to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.