ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to Game 4 win over Bucks

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMJWb_0fYTj6j500
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez battles for possession of the ball with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams in the first half during Game 4 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics tied up an Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Milwaukee Bucks at two games apiece with a 116-108 win in Game 4 on Monday.

Al Horford was the surprising hero of the night for the Celtics with 30 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. He made five 3-pointers on the night and pulled down eight rebounds.

Jayson Tatum also scored 30 points for Boston in the victory along with 13 rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee led by 10 with less than 13 minutes to go in the game, but were outscored by Boston, 43-28, in the fourth quarter. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The series will return to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid: 'Everybody expected Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore'

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended Thursday with a 99-90 loss at home to the Miami Heat that was never close in the second half. Particularly troubling in the loss for the 76ers was the performance of James Harden, who took just two shots and scored zero points in the second half. Harden, who was acquired in a February trade involving Ben Simmons, explained that the ball simply didn't come his way because of the way the offense was running. 76ers star Joel Embiid said the problem was the public's expectations of Harden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies stay alive, blow out Warriors 134-95 in Game 5

The Grizzlies' offensive explosion saw seven players finish in double-figures without injured star Ja Morant. Starters Desmond Bane, Tyrus Jones, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points apiece to pace Memphis' effort. Fellow starter Dillon Brooks finished with 12 points; Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke had 11 points and De'Anthony Melton had 10 off the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Made NBA History In A Shocking Blowout Win

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night; they embarrassed them. Memphis dominated throughout the game and demolished the competition, winning Game 5 with a jaw-dropping 134-95 blowout. It’s rare to see the Grizzlies beat a team like this and it’s rare to see...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Liked Tweet Saying 76ers Won The Harden Trade After The 76ers Got Knocked Out: “If Washed And Out Of Shape James Harden Is Giving The 76ers 30 Pt Playoff Games, They Won The Ben Simmons Trade.”

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers had as bitter an end to their working tenure as possible. Simmons demanded a trade at the start of last season and refused to play for them until a trade came through. Eventually, Simmons was traded along with a few other pieces so the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

PG James Harden and HC Doc Rivers expected to return to 76ers

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers saw its postseason run end, eliminated in six games by the no. 1 seed Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After another premature exit from the playoffs, significant changes seemed to be on the horizon for the 76ers. However, in a press conference on Friday, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey revealed that two key pieces to the team, point guard James Harden and head coach Doc Rivers, would likely be back in the fold for next season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eliassports#Espn Stats Info#Boston For Game 5
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 6

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the floor for a critical Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat. When the series tipped off last week, Miami managed to convincingly defeat the Sixers in back-to-back games. With a 2-0 head start, the Heat looked to keep the ball rolling in Games 3 and 4 on the road.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays upset by ejections in contentious loss to Yankees

After New York tied the game up 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia pegged Yankees batter Josh Donaldson in the arm with a pitch. The umpire then ejected Garcia, which prompted a very angry response from the 31-year-old right-hander. Manager Charlie Montoyo and members of the Blue Jays coaching staff ran onto the field demanding an explanation, which resulted in Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker being ejected as well.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

2 Bucks Stars Give It All They Had To Secure Game 5

If you missed Wednesday night’s Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, you missed one of the best playoff games in recent history. The game ended up being a close one and it all came down to the final moments. Because of a few big plays, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy