LAKE ORION, Mich. – The playscape at Children’s Park in Lake Orion needed to be replaced but the city didn’t need to hire a contractor to do it. Instead, friends and neighbors are all chipping in to get the job done. There is no minimum age requirement to help out, but a parent or guardian needs to sign a waiver for minors.

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO