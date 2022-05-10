Three-vehicle crash reported in Nitro

UPDATE (10:26 p.m.on Monday, May 9): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Fleming, two vehicles were towed from the scene.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has been reported on 1st Avenue and Center Street in Nitro.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 9:45 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries or road closures.

Nitro PD and Nitro FD are on the scene.

