ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Three-vehicle crash reported in Nitro

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hC1h_0fYTigKV00

UPDATE (10:26 p.m.on Monday, May 9): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Fleming, two vehicles were towed from the scene.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has been reported on 1st Avenue and Center Street in Nitro.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 9:45 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

There is no word on any injuries or road closures.

Nitro PD and Nitro FD are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Asleep at the Wheel on Riddlebarger Road

Deputies responded to several reports of individuals under the influence out in the county. Just after 7 am, a caller reported an apparently intoxicated person driving a silver Prius on St. Rte. 335 near the KwiK Stop. Deputies were unable to locate the person. Half an hour later, a call...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

Motorcycle accident on I-79 results in 1 person transported

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A motorcycle accident on I-79 has resulted in one person being transported for treatment. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137 was called in at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived on scene, they transported one person […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
Nitro, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle house fire in Pinch

UPDATE (4:26 p.m. on Friday, May 13): The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says the man with the gun had it holstered on his hip. They say they believe he lives at the house that caught fire, and witnesses interviewed by deputies at the scene said the man’s behavior made them nervous. The witnesses also told deputies […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Structure fire breaks out on Ward Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday afternoon, a structure fire broke out in Parkersburg. Authorities received the call at 12:37 p.m. that a house at 611 Ward Street in Parkersburg was on fire. According to authorities the house was vacant at the time of the call. The Parkersburg Fire Department...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio troopers plan Friday night checkpoints in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – Troopers in Ohio will be operating a pair of checkpoints to deter impaired drivers in Gallia County this evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the first checkpoint will be located on State Route 160 near Union Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second will be located […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fleming
WDTV

Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital following a car fire in Barbour County. Several fire departments responded to the electric car fire on Edgewood Drive just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said an...
PHILIPPI, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into Tudor’s in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—A car crashed into a Tudor’s Biscuit World on Wednesday morning. Kanawha County dispatch confirmed that a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the Tudor’s on Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. There is no report yet of any injuries. 13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will provide […]
DUNBAR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nitro Pd#Nitro Fd#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Structure fire in Witcher, WV

UPDATE (4:15 Friday, May 13): Kanawha dispatch says this is still a working fire. Everyone inside is safe with no injuries reported. Malden, Cedar Grove, and Rand Volunteer Fire Departments are currently on the scene. WITCHER, WV (WOWK) — A structure fire was reported at the 4900 block of Witcher Creek Road on Friday afternoon. […]
WITCHER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Should off-road vehicles be allowed on roads?

BELLE, WV (WOWK) – The first of four public hearings on possibly allowing off-road vehicles on public roads was held Wednesday night in Belle, West Virginia, and quite a few concerns were brought up. Kanawha County Planner and Project Manager Cassidy Riley says they’re still in the early phase of assessing what changes could be […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

MacCorkle Ave. back open after crash

UPDATE (5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11): All lanes of MacCorkle are now back open. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—All westbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SW because of a multi-vehicle accident. The accident happened around the 3100 block of MacCorkle near the NAPA Auto Parts store. There is no word on when the lanes will reopen. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

19-year-old man charged in shooting at West Virginia lodge

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 19-year-old man is in jail Sunday after a shooting in Logan County. According to troopers, the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville. The victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping, of Tennessee was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

VIDEO: Tesla crashes into Columbus Convention Center

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Surveillance video from the Greater Columbus Convention Center captured the moment when a Tesla crashed into the building last week. The video above shows three different angles of the crash, including from inside the convention center. The 2020 Tesla Model S, owned by Columbus Green Cabs Inc., can be seen hitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Drunk Driving at the Taco Bell

Portsmouth Police arrested a man for driving under the influence at the Taco Bell just before 2:30 am. Officers took 25-year-old Austin Adkins into custody and transported him to the Ohio State Patrol post for a sobriety test. Police arranged for his vehicle to be towed. After tests at the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WVNS

Carnival worker found dead on site in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy