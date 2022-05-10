ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s SwedishAmerican names ‘Nurse of the Year’

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health SwedishAmerican awarded their “Nurse of the Year” on Monday.

Simone Lucklund is a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital. She was surprised with the “Daisy Award” Monday afternoon. It was part of “National Nurses Week,” which wraps up Thursday.

The Daisy Foundation was created by Mark and Bonnie Barnes after they witnessed the wonderful care their late son received.

