KWU to welcome nationally known drum and bugle corps

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Kansas Wesleyan will welcome one of the nation’s top drum and bugle corps, the Crossmen, to campus for the group’s spring training camp beginning May 20. The Crossmen, who compete as part of Drum Corps International, have reached that organization’s finals 29 times in its 48-year history. The entire corps will...

Salina Post

Blue Key: K-State students to receive scholarships

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University chapter of Blue Key Senior Honorary has awarded scholarships to 25 students for the 2022-2023 academic year. All scholarship recipients underwent a rigorous and competitive application and interview process. Awardees were selected for demonstrating a clear dedication to Blue Key's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and service.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Emporia announces trio of administrative hires Wednesday

USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has announced the hiring of multiple school administrators for the coming academic year. During the USD 253 Board’s recent meeting Wednesday evening, the board approved the hiring of Adrian Trujillo to serve as an Assistant Principal at Emporia Middle School, Laurie Kurzen as the new Principal at Timmerman Elementary School and Brandi Mitchell as the new Principal of Village Elementary School. Mitchell will take over for current Principal John Martin who is stepping down to take over the Principal position at Emporia Middle School next year.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Rainfall generally higher to the north of Salina

The heaviest rains passed by us to the north, however, even parts of Saline County received some rain. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.12 of an inch was reported for the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Friday. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 0.10 of an inch was reported.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Eagle Radio's Hanney wins KBCA Media Award

Eagle Radio Salina's Devin Hanney joins the likes of KU Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self and Fort Hays Women's Coach Tony Hobson in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Awards for 2022. Hanney, who is the voice of Southeast of Saline sports on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM), is...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month. Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Chris Delay named principal at Ellsworth Elementary School

The USD 327 Board of Education has named Chris Delay as the Ellsworth Elementary School principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Delay is currently a Language Arts Teacher in the Solomon School District. Delay is a graduate of Abilene High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education and master's...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

USD 305 announces new principals for Coronado, Schilling

Salina USD 305 this evening announced two new principals for the district. Tyler Burnett will be the principal at Coronado Elementary School effective July 1. An educator with 10.5 years of experience, Burnett most recently served as lead teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. His prior experience includes the following. ●Elementary math...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Northwest Arkansas shuts out Wind Surge 7-0

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Northwest Arkansas Naturals dealt the Wichita Wind Surge their first shutout of the season, 7-0. The series is tied at two. Drew Parrish earned the win pitching seven shutout innings for the Naturals. He retired 13 in a row before Edouard Julien broke his streak in the sixth. Parrish improved to 4-1 on the season.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge defeats Naturals, leads series 2-1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – The Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-4 on Thursday evening in game three of their six-game series. Wichita leads the series 2-1. The Surge jumped out to the early lead with a three run third inning with a two-run double from Matt Wallner. Spencer Steer crushed his fifth homer of the season, 109 mph off his bat in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird baseball drops regional playoff opener to Neosho County

CONCORDIA - Battling back from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would see a six-run top of the seventh by visiting Neosho County Community College be their undoing in what would become a 12-10 home defeat in game one of the 2022 NJCAA Region VI Playoffs at Lee Doyen Field in Concordia.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Land Institute's Schlautman receives grant

Brandon Schlautman with The Land Institute, Salina, was selected to receive a $39,691 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Using Perennial Groundcovers for Improved Soil and Nutrient Retention in Corn/Soy Production." "This project will determine whether planting corn-soy rotations into...
SALINA, KS
