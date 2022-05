HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a special bond shared between a mother and her daughter. When the daughter gets old enough, they both can share clothes and shoes. Arniece and Ja’Airra Myers are both set to graduate from William Carey University on May 13th. Ja’Airra followed in her mom’s footsteps and decided to major in elementary education.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO