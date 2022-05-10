ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

By Caleb Lunetta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were arrested in Newhall Monday morning on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a deputy, patrolling on the 24000...

Comments / 4

2nd teenager arrested in connection with violent Newhall robbery

The second suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged Newhall robbery last month has been arrested, law enforcement officials said on Thursday. The arrest stems from a reported incident in the morning of April 26 on the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue, and involved two teenage boys confronting another teenage boy in order to steal a piece of jewelry from the victim, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
No arrests made in connection with incident near Meadows Elementary

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed Friday that no arrests were made in connection to an incident in which deputies detained a man at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday near Meadows Elementary School in response to a reported domestic violence call. The man was detained without resistance, and ultimately...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bungalow shooting suspect charged with murder

BERKELEY — Two persons were arrested after one man was killed and a woman was injured at a bungalow with a history of shootings. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1117 Channing Way. On the evening of May 4, police responded to a report of...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured when man shoots firearm in truck

PALO ALTO (BCN) – Two people were injured Thursday when a man accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck. The man shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck an occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Police responded to an area […]
PALO ALTO, CA
Search warrant leads detectives to unserialized firearm in garage, suspected child endangerment

A 36-year-old Saugus man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an unserialized firearm and child endangerment, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, detectives served a search warrant to the suspect on Tuesday at a residence in the 27900 block of Newbird Circle in Saugus that led to finding the unserialized firearm stored in a stove in the garage of the suspect’s house, accessible to children residing in the home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Catalytic Converters#Santa Clarita Valley#Property Crime
Woman Says She Was Beaten, Robbed Outside San Leandro Safeway

A woman is recovering from her injuries after she said she was violently robbed outside a Safeway in San Leandro. The incident occurred in the parking lot on Washington Avenue Wednesday evening after Emily Chhun had just finished buying some snacks and was walking to her car. She said it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CHP busts $715K retail theft ring, Pittsburg man arrested

PITTSBURG – More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and an East Bay man was arrested in connection with a Bay Area retail theft ring, authorities said Wednesday.According to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg and at a nearby storage facility. During the search of the home, investigators discovered stolen merchandise and arrested a 45-year-old suspect."The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making our communities safer," Division Chief Christ...
PITTSBURG, CA
Parolee allegedly flees domestic violence incident, leaves meth behind

CAMPBELL -- Campbell police are seeking a parolee who allegedly fled from the scene of domestic violence at an apartment complex on Tuesday and left luggage behind with 8 pounds of methamphetamine in it. The suspect, identified by police Wednesday as Juan Pinal, was sought after officers responded at 1:06 p.m. to a report of domestic violence in progress at a residence on South Bascom Avenue. The officers arrived to find abandoned luggage outside after Pinal had allegedly fled. A search of the luggage revealed the 8 pounds of methamphetamine, packaging equipment, a scale and burglary tools, police said. Pinal, who is on parole for burglary, remained at large as of Wednesday. Campbell police have released a photo of him and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at (408) 866-2101.  
CAMPBELL, CA
Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police are looking for a driver that struck a pedestrian May 5 and then fled on the 1900 block of Main Street. Ashley Keehn of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Victor Gonzalez Jr., 24, of Watsonville. He was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-area trauma center, where he died early May 6, Watsonville Police spokesperson Michelle Pulido said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Deputies respond to domestic abuse call at Meadows Elementary

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies, responding to a domestic abuse call, detained a man Thursday afternoon on Lochmoor Road, just feet from Meadows Elementary School in Valencia. According to first responder radio frequencies, deputies were responding to a call that a man was loudly arguing with a woman and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Channing Way shooting

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged a suspect in the May 3 shooting on Channing Way with murder May 6, as first reported by Berkeleyside. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old suspect Devin Carrihill in Oakland on May 4 after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to Berkeleyside.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

