EAST LANSING – This season, Joey Hauser will do what few players in Michigan State history have done:. Play in a game at the Breslin Center after kissing the floor. Hauser took part in Michigan State’s senior ceremonies at the Spartans’ home finale in March. He said at the time that he was undecided as to his future plans, but the fact that he was participating in senior day activities after using just three seasons of eligibility seemed to telegraph his plans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO