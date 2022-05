It was previously confirmed by AMC that the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul would be split in half, with two volumes of episodes airing across the summer. The first seven episodes began in April and will conclude later this month while the final six won't premiere until July and will lead toward the series finale in August. In the end there will be a seven week gap between episode 6.07 and episode 6.08 of the series, and according to series co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould, it will feature a "big" cliffhanger, but he also notes that he believes all the episodes of the show's final season have had pretty major cliffhangers.

