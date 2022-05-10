ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii’s Brent Grant earns first win on PGA Korn Ferry Tour

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
Brent Grant fell to his knees when he found out he had notched his first win on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour.

After completing 18 holes on Sunday, the Moanalua alum and former BYU-Hawaii golfer headed to the driving range to prepare for a potential playoff. He was then told that it wouldn’t be necessary; he had just won.

Grant won the 2022 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation over the weekend in Nashville with a 16-under 272.

Grant’s victory over the weekend currently has him at 12th in the Korn Ferry standings. Ending in the top 25 will let a given golfer earn a PGA Tour card.

“It’s exactly the same as finishing at a golf tournament,” Grant said to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello of finishing the current season, which has completed 11 tournaments with 15 to go. “Understanding that there’s essentially 72 more holes in each event and you multiply that by 15 and that’s how many holes I have left. I learned a long time ago that it’s just best to put your head down and work hard and things will happen. You understand very, very quickly how to accomplish your goal when you just look at what is in front of you and just try to take it one bite at a time.”

The 26-year-old Grant has come a long way from finishing in 15th at the HHSAA golf championships as a senior at Moanalua at 2013. Were he to earn PGA Tour status by the fall, he says he’ll carry his roots with him proudly.

“I owe the islands everything and the people everything,” he said. “Without the culture, without the aloha, without that spirit that is in the islands and that’s the reason why we call it paradise because it truly is that way and I do my best every day to try to represent that the best I can.

“Calling Hawaii home is something that I’ll always do because it is exactly that. It’s home, it’s where I belong.”

