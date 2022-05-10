HSPPR’s Fur Ball raises over 500k for homeless animals

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) hosted the 25 th annual Fur Ball gala on Saturday, May 7, raising more than half a million dollars to help homeless animals in the Pikes Peak Region.

“We’re so grateful to our community for their support,” said Duane Adams, President & CEO of HSPPR. “We had incredible supporters of pets and our community at Fur Ball on Saturday and we’re thankful for their help in our continued success to care for over 23,000 animals each year.”

FOX21’s own Matt Meister and Abbie Burke emceed the event, which was themed “Downton Tabby” and boasted some spectacular roaring 20s attire.























Fur Ball is HSPPR’s largest fundraising event of the year, and this year raised a grand total of $525,000. Funds raised will help support programs and services for animals entering the shelter needing new homes as well subsidizing costs for publicly owned pets to receive low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, wellness exams, and vaccinations.

