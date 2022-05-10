ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Voter approval is major step forward in Sabine-Neches Ship Channel deepening

By KFDM/Fox 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters last Saturday gave...

Entergy planned outages Wednesday and Thursday in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Entergy is planning a power outage on Wednesday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., affecting the 5200 block of 12th Street and 5200 block of Landry Drive. "We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs. We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.
DEVELOPING NEWS: Body of woman found in bed of pickup truck

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in the bed of a parked pickup truck, according to information Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney just provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. According to the sheriff, the body of a 61-year-old woman was discovered...
Escaped inmate on the run in Leon County

LEON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an escaped inmate, 46-year-old Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, in Leon County. Lopez escaped custody after assaulting a correctional officer on a transport bus and fleeing from the vehicle, according to TDCJ. TDCJ and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Lopez near Highway 7 in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45.
Governors of Virginia, Maryland call on DOJ to protect Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are calling on the Justice Department to provide resources to protect the Supreme Court justices and their families amid ongoing protests outside their homes. The governors sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday.
Pursuit in Beaumont and the county leads to arrest of suspect for evading

BEAUMONT — A car chase Thursday afternoon involving Beaumont Police has led to the arrest of a suspect. Police identify the driver as 37-year-old Aaron Huff. Huff kept driving when police tried to stop him. Officers say Huff bailed out and ran away on Meeker Road and Highway 90 in Jefferson County.
Fentanyl crisis: Cartel mistakes can have deadly results

In this week's "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" reporter, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge for the DEA in Houston. "The biggest threat right now is counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl. Unfortunately, this is definitely a killer. As you know, we have the campaign One Pill Can Kill, and these pills are flooding our markets right now throughout the Houston Division and throughout the United States, but we're at ground zero here as we have a lot ports of entry, and you have a lot of counterfeit pills come along through our border," said Comeaux.
Port Arthur man indicted for hit-and-run on PAPD officer

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Adrian Estrada on the charge of causing an accident involving injury or death after Estrada allegedly crashed into a Port Arthur Police patrol unit and then left the scene. According to a PAPD arrest affidavit, on March 26 at around...
Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 59-year-old Clifford Joseph Miles for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Miles allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old stepson with a box cutter during an altercation. Beaumont police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Parkway Drive in the...
Cinemark releases statement on viral TikTok of bugs at Beaumont movie theater

BEAUMONT — Cinemark released a statement addressing a viral TikTok circulating on social media that appears to show roaches and other insects inside several areas of their Beaumont movie theater. According to their statement, Cinemark says that the video is several months old, and that issues brought up in...
Beaumont man arrested for DWI, evading

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 45-year-old Robert Lee Strout for driving while intoxicated and evading detention with a motor vehicle. On Thursday, May 12, BPD officers responded to a call about a suspicious driver in a silver Buick approaching children in the area near 5000 block of Helbig road in the north end of Beaumont. BPD officer found and attempted to pull the driver over.
Missing man from Jasper found safe

JASPER — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says Everette Long, 74, has been found and is safe. The Kirbyville Police Department made contact with Long on Friday at a Kirbyville gas station. The Sheriff's Office says Long appeared safe and was transported by EMS to CHRISTUS Jasper Memorial Hospital...
