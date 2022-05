MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating the death of infant. According to MPD, police were called to Ranchland Apartments to investigate after the child was found unresponsive late last night. The infant, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital where she later died. MPD said the investigation is […]

