LCC advances in sectionals

High School

Softball

Division IV Sectional

Lima Central Catholic 6, Bluffton 5

BLUFFTON — Lima Central Catholic’s Jaylen Roehm went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Kyla Badea was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Madelena Knotts also drove in a run. For Bluffton, Riley Busch went 4 for 4 with 3 RBI and Addie Basinger drove in two runs. Sophia Bricker went 3 for 4.

Columbus Grove 11, Hardin Northern 0

Columbus Grove’s Abby Stechschulte went five innings, yielded four hits and struck out 2 to pick up the win. At the plate, Kam Utendorf went 4 for 4 with 2 RBI and Madison Zimmerly went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and Gwen Langhals drove in two runs. For Hardin Northern, Brenna Flowers, Catherin Overs and Lauren Lenhart all had hits.

Marion Local 4, S. Henry 0

ST. HENRY — Marion Local’s Ashyln Bohman fired a four-hit, shutout while striking out 12 and walking none. At the plate, Olivia Demange went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Parkway 17, Perry 1

ROCKFORD — Parkway’s Madison Louth pitched three innings and gave up no hits while striking out five and Danielle Huff tossed two innings, giving up two hits and striking out five. At the Plate, Louth went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored and Gracyn Temple was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Abbi Taylor went 2 for 4 with 2 runs and an RBI and Paige Stephenson drove in tw0 runs.

Fort Recovery 9, Ridgemont 2

FORT RECOVER Y — Fort Recovery’s Chloey Grisez went 3 for 4 with a home run, 2 runs scored and an RBI and Maddie Guggenbiller went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Cali Wendel went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. For Ridgemont Amanda Howland went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Braxton Thomas and Kylie Shreve drove in runs.

Ada 6, Arlington 4

ADA — Ada’s Katie Sizemore had three hits and drove in two runs and Kayle Wince drove in a run. Raeya Finn had two and Jenna Bassitt each had two hits. Bassitt picked up the win on the mound, going seven innings, surrendering five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

REGULAR SEASON

Shawnee 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Shawnee’s Kaylee Grant went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored and Haylee Wurm was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. Kyra Vermillion was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and a run scored. AVery Keysor and Bailey Bullock each drove in runs. For Ottawa-Glandorf, Kenzi Cupp went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Evey Bennett was 2 for 3.

Elida 14, Findlay 3

FINDLAY — Elida’s Leah Ramirez scattered six hits over five innings while striking out 3 and walking 2. At the plate, Eva Irons went 4 for 4 with 3 runs and Lacie Moening went 2 for 3 with 3 runs and 2 RBI. Audrey Hendrick went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Coldwater 14, Jackson Center 1

JACKSON CENTER — Coldwater’s Madison Wendel pitched a one-hiiter while fanning eight over five innings. At the plate, Kendra Clune was 3 for 3 with 3 runs and 2 BI and Macy Sheffer went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Grace Stammen drove in three runs and Wendel drove in two.

Wayne Trace 8, Celina 5

CELINA — Celina’s Hailey Shaffer went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Samantha Jacobs drove in a run. Sydnee Davis was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

McComb 3, Ottoville 2

MCCOMB —Ottoville’s Chloe Wannemacher went 2 for 2 and Bryleigh Napao and Madsion Hoersten each drove in runs.

BASEBALL

Lima Central Catholic 10, Celina 4

Lima Central Catholic’s Braden Tarr went 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI and Noah Schnieder drove in three runs. Billy Bourk scored twice and drove in a run and Carson Parker went 3 for 4 with 4 runs. Connor Gephart drove in 2 runs. Matthew Quatman went 2 for 4 with an RBI. For Celina, Dylan Feister went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Quin Andrew had two hits and rove in run. Zach Greber drove in a run.

Wapakoneta 6, Coldwater 1

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta’s Grant Jolley fired a no0-hitter while striking out 10 and walking none. Coldwater’s Keegan Bruggeman took the loss for the Cavaliers. The pitcher allowed four hits and three runs over four innings, striking out eight. Braeden Goulet had three hits.

Delphos Jefferson 12, New Knoxville 1

DELPHOS — Delphos’ Trace Casemeier went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and Logan Murray went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Cody Bailey was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Braylon Scalf drove in two runs. For New Knoxville, Preston Ruschilling, Jay Schroder and Tyler Lammers all had hits.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Patrick Henry 4

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Brad Maag went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kale Yoder, Colin White, Carter Schimmoeller and Nate Maag all drove in runs.

Shawnee 9, Van Wert 8

Shawnee’s Keaton Cooper went 2 for 4 with a home run, 3 RBI and 2 runs and Derek Lyons went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Sage Ebling scored twice and drove in a run and Derek Rhodes and Blake Reaman drove in runs.

Upper Scioto Valley 5, Ridgemont 2

MCGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley’s Jackson Rohrs scattered six hits over seven innings while fanning 12. At the plate, Mason Thompson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Connor Sanders, Alex Sanders and Kadyn Hurley all drove in runs.

St. Marys 6, Marion Local 5, 10 innings

MARIA STEIN — St. Marys’ Cole Koenig went 2 for 5 with 2 runs and an RBI and AJ Dieringer went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Brayden Sullivan was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored and Ty Kiehl was 2 for 6 with 2 runs. For Marion Local, Gabe Link went 3 for 4 with a run scored. Parker Hess drove in two runs and Ethan Heitkamp, Reggie Kramer and Jake Topp all drove in runs.

Elida 8, Allen East 3

HARROD — Elida’s Mike Niebel went 2 for 4 with a home run, 2 RBI and 2 runs and Ryan McGue went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and a run scored. Larkin Henderson had two hits and drove in a run and Brady Kirk and Gunnah Kuhn both drove in runs. For Allen East, Jacob Hersberger went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Garrett Newland drove in a run.

Perry 11, McComb 3

Perry’sHunter Scott went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Joey Hoersten was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Hunter Klett scoerd twice and Jehu Muniz went 2 for 2 with 3 runs and an RBI.

Miller City 12, Ayersville 3

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Caleb Niese went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and a run.

Arlington 9, Kenton 5

ARLINGTON — Kenton Kyle Thrush went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Seth Leffler drove in two runs.

Fort Recovery 5, New Bremen 3

NEW BREMEN — Fort Recovery’s Landon Post went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored and Marcus Gaerke went 2 fo4 4 with an RBI and a run. For New Bremen, Ben Sailer drove in two runs.

St. Henry 23, Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — St. Henry’s Dusty Lange and Evan Bowers combined on a two-hit, five inning shutout. Lange went four innings and gave up two hits while fanning six. Evan Bowers pitched a frame and struck out three. At the plate, Lange went 3 for 4 with 4 runs and 4 RBI and Shane Franck went 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI. Seth Hektkamp went 2 for 5 with 3 runs and two RBI. Bryce Brookhart, Ejijah Horstman and Nolan Kunkler all drove in two runs.

Kalida 7, Tinora 5

Kalida’s EJ Miller picked up the win on the mound. At the plate, Colin Hoffman went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Grant Vorst was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI. Justin Siebeneck went 2 for 5 with an RBI and Carson Klausing drove in a run. Gabe Roof went 2 for 3.

College

Baseball

UNOH 22, Madonaa 7

UNOH’s Luis Yadi Riveray Gotay went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI and 4 runs scored and Shakur Jackson was 4 for 5 with 4 RBI and 4 runs scored. Christian Perez was 5 for 6 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored and Bryant Diel was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alex Velasco went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and two runs scored.

Lincolnview product honored

ADA — Ohio Northern senior Chayten Overholt (Delphos/Lincolnview) was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week for the week of May 2-8.

Overholt capped off his senior season with a strong showing at the plate in the Polar Bears’ final three games, as he went 9-for-15 for a .600 average to go with a 1.467 slugging percentage.

In Sunday’s doubleheader against Wilmington, the ONU shortstop was a combined 8-for-11 at the plate with three home runs, three doubles, nine RBI and six runs scored.

A Second Team All-OAC and Academic All-OAC selection as a junior in 2021, Overholt hit for a .325 average this season and led the team in doubles (19), triples (3) and runs scored (38). He ranked second on the team in hits (54) and third in RBIs (31).

He ranks second in the OAC in doubles and is tied for fifth in triples.

Overholt owns a career .322 batting average with 31 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 62 RBIs and 82 runs scored.

He joined ONU’s 100-Hit Club earlier this season and is currently tied for 41st in program history with 127 career hits.