Phyllis Iris Parker wife of Bernard Parker for 70 years, passed from this life at 6:06 P.M. on Monday, May. The couple currently lived at Avon Park, FL. Born in Lawrence County Indiana, on October 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Clarence William and Elnora Ann ( Henson) Darcus. She married Bernard Parker on July 14, 1951, at Louisville, Kentucky and they, along with their parents and his five-year-old sister ate bologna sandwiches on the courthouse lawn in Louisville, KY.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO