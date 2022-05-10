ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

'You change their everyday lives': Sacramento County program aims to help nonviolent offenders turn their life around

By Jason Marks
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Franklin is an assistant public defender in Sacramento County. He's been doing his job every day since 2004. But two years ago, he helped take the office in a new direction, believing that clients needed social worker assistance. “Helping our clients out is sometimes...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Fourth-Grader Brings Cannabis Candy Onto School Campus And Shares With Students, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students, the Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed Thursday. It happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. School officials said, once they learned it was a cannabis product, parents were notified and the school nurse evaluated all the students who ate some. There are no reports of any students being hospitalized. Twin Rivers Unified said it is reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Votes To Adopt Illegal-Fireworks Ordinance

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County property owners will be held liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their properties. County Supervisor Sue Frost said Thursday that the county board of supervisors unanimously voted to pass the ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. If illegal fireworks are used at a property, the owner of the property or the person in charge of it will be held responsible. A first violation would result in a $1,000 fine. A second violation within a year of the first would receive a penalty of $2,500. Any further offenses within a year of the first...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Body Found In Water In Rural Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in rural Solano County late Thursday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane in the Sacramento River Delta after someone reported seeing a possible body. At the scene, authorities found a body in the water. No details about the person have been released at this point. Authorities have also not indicated whether foul play is involved. Last year, the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask from Oakland was found in a ditch near Dixon in Solano County. According to DailyRepublic.com, the place where Trask was found was only 1,000 feet from Interstate 80. Detectives later arrested Mynard Simpson on suspicion of murder in connection to Trask’s death. A preliminary hearing was held for Simpson in October. Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the case.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in the water in Delta, Solano sheriff's office says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was found Thursday morning in the Delta area, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. Someone who spotted a body in the water near Liberty Island Road and Malcom Lane called dispatchers around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies who arrived were not able to tell the age or gender of the body.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy