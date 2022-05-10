ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

2 in custody after report of gunfire Monday night

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were in custody shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday after a report of gunfire in Davenport. Officers at the scene of Carey Avenue and 14th Street, Davenport, said the original call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Shooting suspect from Tuesday incident that injured 2 in custody

A 29-year-old Davenport man is in custody in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday morning in Davenport. Donnell Wilson Sr., faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; control of a firearm by a felon; and going armed with intent, court records say. The incident...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Residents report gunfire Friday evening

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire about 6 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Brown Street, Davenport. There were no apparent injuries. We do not know whether police have a suspect in custody. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with police to provide details...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect drew knife on arresting officer early Thursday

A 42-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drew a knife during his arrest on a warrant early Thursday. Anthony Stock faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, court records say. Davenport Police conducted a wanted-party check shortly before 1 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday afternoon crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a Davenport crash. Shortly after 4 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue for a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Preliminary investigation revealed an Audi Q5...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Burlington man arrested for burglary

A Burlington man was arrested for four counts of burglary and related charges. Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday, May 8 at approximately 6:39 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies were advised that someone may have been been cutting copper wire at the residence. Deputies searched the area and found a man hiding in the brush to the north of the residence. The suspect was given verbal commands to come out, and he ran from deputies through a field before being detained. The suspect was identified as Jens Millard, 46, of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Man Arrested and Charged with Home Invasion

On 5/12/2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion with a reported firearm involved. The incident took place on 90th Street south of Monmouth. The suspect, Brock Noles, 21 of Monmouth, fled the area before the arrival of law enforcement. Noles later surrendered himself in Monmouth.
MONMOUTH, IL
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cookwhbf
KCRG.com

Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Flames and thick black smoke can be seen for miles as an apartment complex in North Liberty is on fire. Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn Street in North Liberty. A KCRG-TV9 Crew...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

2 injured after fight, stabbing in Burlington Monday

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police are investigating an incident that left a man and juvenile injured Monday evening. According to the Burlington Police Department, at about 4:58 p.m. on May 9, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Angular Street after receiving a report of a fight that broke out between kids.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a train and truck crash in Durant Friday, according to Iowa State Patrol. Officials say troopers responded to Veil Avenue, east of Durant about 7:38 a.m. The road was closed to traffic. The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance...
DURANT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Sheriff’s office releases causes of death of two people found dead in February

The causes of death for two people in their 60s found dead in February have been released from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Danny Welp, 62, and Debra Welp, 66, of Galena, were found Feb. 23 in a rural Galena residence. The Jo Daviess County Coroner pronounced them deceased, a news release said. At the time, the sheriff’s office said there was no reason to believe the public was in any danger.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ourquadcities.com

Burlington police investigate assault involving juvenile

Burlington police are investigating an assault involving a juvenile. On May 9, 2022 at approximately 4:58 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of Angular regarding a report of kids fighting. Further information received by DESCOM led to Burlington Fire/Ambulance crews also being dispatched for a subject with a stab wound.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police make arrest in Monday morning shooting incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital. The shooting happened early Monday morning on the 200 block of Western Avenue. Police say they found a victim, Ashley Cronan, with a gunshot wound to...
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect with gun fired it, ran, during disturbance Monday

A 25-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun Monday night. Augustus Wilson IV faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon and a simple misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm after an incident shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Dubuque man arrested after making comment about giving officer his “real ID”

A Dubuque man faces charges after allegedly being intoxicated in downtown Iowa City early Thursday morning, and inadvertently admitting to possession of a fake ID. A patrolling officer noticed 19-year-old Henry Tomecek having difficulties walking down Clinton Street just before 1:40 am. Upon making contact, the man allegedly had slurred speech, unsteady balance, bloodshot watery eyes, and the odor of ingested alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three children were injured and left in a car after a crash in Davenport Tuesday, according to deputies. Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to a “large disturbance” at West Lake Park, deputies said in a media release. According...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy