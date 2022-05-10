2 in custody after report of gunfire Monday night

A Burlington man was arrested for four counts of burglary and related charges. Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday, May 8 at approximately 6:39 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies were advised that someone may have been been cutting copper wire at the residence. Deputies searched the area and found a man hiding in the brush to the north of the residence. The suspect was given verbal commands to come out, and he ran from deputies through a field before being detained. The suspect was identified as Jens Millard, 46, of Burlington.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO