Blades head to Jacksonville up 2-0 in South Division Finals

It could not have been a better weekend for the Florida Everblades as the team opened up a 2-0 series lead over Jacksonville and that’s thanks to a blend of new and old faces in the locker room.

It was a weekend filled with two home games inside Hertz Arena that resulted in the Blades getting two wins closer to a Kelly Cup.

“It was huge for us to jump out to the early series lead there and I know we have a lot of momentum going into Jacksonville,” Florida Everblades goalie Cam Johnson said.

Momentum in a playoff series is big, especially considering the Blades lost seven of ten to the Icemen in the regular season and did not win a game at home.

“You know every game has been a battle so far and they are still going to be a battle. So we know who they are, we know how good they are and you always have to respect your opponent but you got to have a little confidence at the same time,” Johnson said.

It’s easy to have that confidence when you have someone like goalie Cam Johnson between the pipes.

Johnson bounced around this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets taxi squad and played for the AHL team the Cleveland Monsters.

Experiences that he has brought to the ECHL since joining back up with his old team towards the end of the 2022 season.

“All of our goalies are good here but I mean Cam you know he brings that experience like I said before but he also brings that calm demeanor,” Florida Everblades forward Darik Angeli said.

Cam showed off that calmness in his first career playoff shutout Friday. Stopping all 22 shots the Icemen threw at him.

Then in the second game of the series on Saturday he showed off another side of his game altogether as he got in a fight with an Icemen player after a he was crashed into.

“It’s the playoffs. It gets a little chippy and he is there a big tough guy so I just wanted to show the boys hey I’m not scared of anyone either,” Johnson said.

It charged up the locker room just like some late season additions including Johnson that the Blades didn’t have in previous matchups against the Icemen.

“You know we have three lines that can score and adding guys like Matteo Generro and Darik Angeli and Zach Solow added to that depth and they are coming through for us now,” Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph said.

Additions that have found their way into the stat sheet during the first round playoff series and the South Division finals against Jacksonville.

It’s those additions like Angeli that hope to be another piece in pushing this team over that hill and down to a Kelly Cup.

“I mean you hope so. I mean I think that is why they brought us in here but I mean it is a team effort it is not just one or two guys it is everyone,” Angeli said.

These last two wins have boosted the confidence of the Everblades but it’s important to head to Duval with a clean slate.

“Like I said our mindset is we are not thinking of the past two games all of our efforts are on tomorrow night,” Coach Ralph said.

Game three will be tomorrow at 7 in Jacksonville.