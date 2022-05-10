Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (UPDATE 9:49 p.m. Friday) Deputy Fire Chief Justin Busch with the Panama City Beach Fire Department tells NewsChannel 7 they got a call of the Firefly sign on fire at the front of the building around 8:40 p.m. Busch says they battled the fire from underneath and kept it from spreading. Firefighters also set up fans to keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses. Bush says the flames have been put out but smoke remains. Busch says no injuries have been reported and there is no interior fire damage to the restaurant. Busch says smoke was found in three other nearby businesses. Busch tells us this is the third fire call similar to this at the Shoppes at Edgewater center.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO