Panama City, FL

Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend in the panhandle. We will see a slightly better chance of rain on Sunday (40%) and a smaller chance Saturday (20%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s w/highs in the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. The forecast is hotter and drier next week when inland highs could reach into the 90s with very little in the way of any rain.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed something other than turtles crossing Panama City Beach Friday morning. Instead of people, turtles, or seagulls, you many have seen Jeepers having a party. “We literally have 1,000 Jeeps going one mile stretch along Panama City Beach,” Andrea Hess, who...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday morning. The festivities kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with vendors, a fish fry at 10:00 a.m., and the blessing begins at noon. “It’s the 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet, here at St....
SOCIETY
WJHG-TV

Sand sculptor spreads joy with castles across the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say building a house on the sand isn’t ideal, so good thing Dan Anderson is only building castles. ”Enjoying the beach, playing in the sand,” said Anderson. It’s Dan’s passing of the sands of time, building sand castles. This time he...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

New record set at North Florida Motorplex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -More racing is ahead for our friends at the North Florida Motorplex. Last weekend some great racing, with one of the final races going to Johnny Pilcher out of Chancellor, Alabama. He’s in the white corvette in the attached video, on the right hand side of the screen. this run in the Pro-Mod series.
CHANCELLOR, AL
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep clubs invade Panama City Beach for the 7th annual Florida Jeep Jam. Florida Jeep Jam is advertised as the top jeep beach destination location across the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

The Jeeps are coming

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happen to see an influx of Jeeps this weekend, don’t worry. “So far we are expecting about 3,000 Jeeps and 10,000 Jeepers,” Andrea Hess, marketing and social media coordinator for Jeep Jam, said. “There’s going to be quite a few of those on the road, so don’t be alarmed.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

95th Sherman set to start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sherman Invitational is set for a 95th year starting Friday. The Sherman is a three day, 54 hole amateur event that allows golfers of various skill levels to compete against each other. There will be four divisions, Championship, Open...based on handicap, Senior and Super Senior. This year’s tourney expected to have about 175 players playing, with most of those golfers local, but some from outside the area and out of state. Again this the 95th year for the Sherman, all consecutive, despite having to battle, in recent years, a Cat-5 storm and worldwide pandemic!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (UPDATE 9:49 p.m. Friday) Deputy Fire Chief Justin Busch with the Panama City Beach Fire Department tells NewsChannel 7 they got a call of the Firefly sign on fire at the front of the building around 8:40 p.m. Busch says they battled the fire from underneath and kept it from spreading. Firefighters also set up fans to keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses. Bush says the flames have been put out but smoke remains. Busch says no injuries have been reported and there is no interior fire damage to the restaurant. Busch says smoke was found in three other nearby businesses. Busch tells us this is the third fire call similar to this at the Shoppes at Edgewater center.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes, Bozeman, and Chipley Region Finals

Blountstown employee honored as “Lunch Room Hero”. Sandra Dudley is making a difference for students, working in the lunchroom at Blountstown High school. Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student...
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Update of Panama City Beach Conservation Park upgrades

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say the Panama City Beach Conservation Park is one of the biggest assets to the city. With that, city officials said there’s a need for growth and education. At Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, members offered an update on the progress...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is a shining star at Hiland Park Elementary School. Savannah Belser is in second grade. She is also a competitive cheerleader at Ace Cheer Company. The team travels all over the south to compete and while that takes up most of her time, Savannah still maintains the grades to be on the honor roll.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation continues to hit small businesses hard

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Small businesses are in a spiral they can’t seem to get out of these days. The Little Mustard Seed is a family-owned and operated retail shop in downtown Panama City. Co-owner Greg Snow said shipping costs have caused him to reconsider what to buy...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Interstate 10 Friday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. just inside Washington County on I-10. Troopers say a pickup truck was driving west when the driver entered the grass median. They say the driver tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the emergency lane and flip.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Miller gallery will include a variety of Asian art pieces, ranging from textiles and scrolls of art to common household items to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. Jeannie Millaway, a local writer and engineer, organized this heritage exhibition in collaboration with other families...
WJHG-TV

Blountstown employee honored as “Lunch Room Hero”

Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions. Deane Bozeman won this years FAFSA challenge with a double digit increase from last year. Panama City Beach Police hold first memorial for police week. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Panama City Beach Police...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Region Quarterfinals on the diamond

Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus. Last week, Bay District School officials and District Police were investigating what they said was “potentially obscene” and “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on a bus Thursday morning. Wednesday, Beach sent out a new email saying the investigation has been closed and the “initial concerns are determined to be unfounded.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Softball 1A Region Semifinals

Jackson County school buses are getting upgrades. Thursday, Jackson County School Board members voted to equip every bus in the district with seven cameras. School Board discusses combining Grand Ridge School, Sneads Elementary in one new building. Updated: 4 hours ago. Jackson County School Board members say two area schools...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police remember officers who have fallen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s National Police Week, and the Panama City Police Department held its annual memorial service for all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The memorial service included speakers, prayers, and WJHG’s very own Neysa Wilkins singing the national anthem.
PANAMA CITY, FL

