The Emery Spartans entered Thursday’s games knowing that the next loss would send them home. First up was a region opponent, the Grand County Red Devils, a team they had already beaten three times in the regular season. The second was the Grantsville Cowboys last year’s state champs. The first game went the Spartans way 13-4. In game two Emery led for the first five innings and then could get the Cowboys off the field losing 7-5.

GRANTSVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO