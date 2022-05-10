ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

PV's Noah Thomas scores opportunity to play basketball at Oregon Tech

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePV basketball player Noah Thomas signed to play at Oregon Tech. The...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy