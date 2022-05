Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 207. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 113-86 in the last meeting. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO