HPU ROUNDUP: HPU baseball completes sweep of N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO – High Point University defeated North Carolina A&T 7-4 in 11 innings Monday to complete a sweep of a rain-delayed three-game Big South series. The Panthers won 5-3 and 1-0 on Sunday.

Adam Stuart put the Panthers ahead with a two-run double in the 11th and later scored on a fielding error. The Aggies forced extra innings by scoring a run in the ninth.

Sam Zayicek hit a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Panthers up 2-1. Charlie Klingler ripped an RBI single that put HPU ahead 3-2, and Stuart put HPU up 4-3 with a RBI single in the seventh.

Stuart and Klingler went 4 for 6 and Zayicek was 2 for 4.

In the first game Sunday, HPU went up 5-1 by scoring three in the eighth on a pair of homers, a two-run shot from Blake Sutton and a solo blast from Zayicek. Sutton got HPU on the board with a solo homer in the second.

In the second game, Klingler’s sacrifice fly in the first scored the only run, and Sam Garcia combined with Sean Duffy on a one-hit shutout as Garcia (4-3) struck out 13

The Panthers, 19-28 overall, improved to 10-8 in the conference and moved into fourth place in the conference, a game ahead of Presbyterian and Longwood with Charleston Southern seventh at 10-11. The top six teams qualify for the conference tournament May 25-28 at Truist Point.

HPU has six conference games remaining, three against first-place Campbell at Vert Stadium starting Friday and three at Presbyterian to close out the regular season

HPU travels to Wake Forest on Wednesday for a game that was scheduled for today.

TRACK AND FIELD

HIGH POINT – High Point University posted 1-2 finishes in the men’s pole vault and men’s javelin as the Big South Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships began Monday at Vert Stadium.

HPU finished the day as the leader in men’s standings with 70 points. Campbell was second with 53 and USC Upstate third at 23.

Adam Craig cleared 4.81 meters in winning the pole vault as Kolt Byers finished second. Ryan Tenor Jr. of the Panthers won the javelin with a throw of 60.76 meters, edging Rob Greer.

Winners in other events included D.J. McClain of Campbell in the men’s hammer, Alan Deogacias of Charleston Southern in the men’s 10,000 meters, Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T in the men’s long jump, Jasmine Jenkins of North Carolina A&T in the women’s hammer, Amira Aduma of Hampton in the women’s long jump and Hannah Moran in the women’s 10,000.

Ashley Jones and Lindsey Ickes finished second and third behind Moran in the 10,000 and pushed the Panthers into first in women’s standings, one point ahead of Hampton and two ahead of North Carolina A&T.

Evan Mills of HPU held the lead after five events of the decathlon on the strength of wins in the 400 meters and long jump. Mills is 43 points ahead of Cameron Donoghue of Gardner-Webb, who won the 100 meters and high jump.

Chloe Greene of Charleston Southern holds a narrow lead over Khalilah Conway of Gardner-Webb after fourth events of the heptathlon. Greene won the 100 hurdles while Conway finished first in the high jump.