It was an awesome night celebrating Staples senior class, which includes 24 players who have worked so hard to push the program to new heights. The Wreckers riding and faceoff play, led by Henry Dodge, was outstanding, as was our defense. On defense, seniors Gabe Chinitz and Nick Augeri stepped up and locked down their top players. Offensively, scoring was spread out across a great senior class who have worked really hard to be selfless. coach Will Koshansky said, “I am proud of the way our boys played against a non-conference Connecticut team. We sent a message to the rest of the state with a dominating performance.”

2 DAYS AGO