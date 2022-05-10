ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo stabbing suspect arrested for aggravated assault in Beltrami County

By Stacie Van Dyke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday afternoon, Jonathon Arthur Peterson, the suspect being sought related to the May 6 stabbing in...

Person in critical condition after stabbing incident in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police responded to a stabbing on the 600 block of W Superior St Friday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to police, when they arrived, they found an individual who was stabbed and transported them to a local hospital. According to the report,...
DULUTH, MN
New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager

The Bemidji Police Department recently received updates regarding the missing Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the new release, Kingbird may have been wearing a red sweatshirt with a logo of a bull in a headdress as pictured on the right. Kingbird has been missing since October 22nd, 2021. She...
BEMIDJI, MN
Guilty plea from SE Minnesota man accused of murdering his father

WABASHA, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to killing his father. James Edward Riley, 46 of Millville, was arrested in March 2021 for the death of Edward Riley, 73. Riley's body was found by his wife in the truck of his vehicle at a rural Zumbro Falls farm. Investigators say James Riley confessed to hitting his father in the head with a hammer a couple of times and then stabbing him. Court documents state Riley then admitted to putting his father's body in the trunk of the vehicle.
MILLVILLE, MN
Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Fargo, ND
Beltrami County, MN
Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN
Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
Looting reported at site of Fargo apartment complex fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman displaced by an apartment complex fire in Fargo tells Valley News Live people broke in and stole items from tenants. The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Officers arrived on scene and took reports for the missing items. Other tenants in the complex were also notified.
FARGO, ND
St. Paul Man Sentenced to 9 Years For Robbery Spree in 2021

For committing a robbery spree this summer, a St. Paul man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison. Warren Dean, 27, was sentenced to three years of supervised release, or nine years of prison, after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in federal court in Minneapolis. His thefts took place in the city of St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota State Patrol identifies victims of Monday night fatal crashes

CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
FARGO, ND
Roseau Schools investigate threat

ROSEAU, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities and school officials in Roseau, MN investigated a threat made to another student. The school district says a student made a threat to another student, that was then reported to the district. The school says it sent out a mass message to parents late on the evening of Wednesday, May 11 informing them of the alleged threat.
ROSEAU, MN
UPDATE: Man killed after crashing into pond has been identified

WAUBUN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Mahnomen County on Thursday, May 12. The Minnesota State Patrol says 68-year-old David Charles Sokolik, of Waubun, was travelling east on Highway 113 near 173rd Avenue when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and landed in a small pond in the south ditch.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
New information released on Mother's Day murder in rural Byron

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Investigators are releasing new information about a Mother's Day murder in Olmsted County. There are still plenty of questions about why the accused shooter, William Shillingford, showed up at John Colbert's residence near Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo Sunday night, taking the life of the 70-year-old Byron man on Mother's Day.
BYRON, MN
Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN

