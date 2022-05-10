Shasta County Elections Office prepares for the upcoming June primary election

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — A local community is crying out for water, but they’re not blaming the drought. Ranchers say their farms are drying up and they’re getting driven out. “It’s very sad because in the morning, I would get up and my cattle would be right here,” said rancher Jenny Cavaliere. “It’s empty. You know I’ve sold a lot of my livestock equipment now. I’m pretty much out of business.” Cavaliere looks out into her pasture that once thrived with cattle but now sits empty. Multiple vintage oak trees are dead. Her High Sierra Beef company is barely hanging on due...

