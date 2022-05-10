Neighbor rescues two people trapped in north Spokane house fire

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the morning of Friday, May 13 that resulted in one fatality and leaving several more injured. The collision involved a pickup truck and a retired yellow school bus that was not carrying children, but...
The tiny sleepy town of McDermitt, Nevada was a bustle of activity last week when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a trailer apparently went on a Grand Theft Auto style rampage through the streets. In the video, posted on the ViralHog YouTube channel and recorded by Jose Losoya, you...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters were quick to help a distraught mother of nine. Crews helped a frantic momma duck whose nine babies fell in a deep window well near 27th and Southeast Boulevard. All of the ducklings are doing great and a report from the fire department says “momma...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has revealed new details in the deadly crash involving a retired school bus that killed one person and injured several others on Friday, May 13, 2022. According to GCSO, around 6 a.m., Martin Tapia Mosqueda (65) of Othello...
KAMIAH - There were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 12 Thursday morning, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were called to the accident around 9:33 a.m. Thursday morning near milepost 69.5, just outside of Kamiah. The ICSO says the accident,...
An unidentified man is still unaccounted for after running from Moses Lake police earlier this week, eventually disappearing in the lake itself. Grant County Fire District 5 personnel first reported one of their pickups had been stolen from their fire station on Nelson Road around 10:00 pm Monday. At least one employee followed the truck to the Harbor Freight on East Broadway Avenue.
CLARKSTON - A water main leak forced the Asotin County Public Utility District to perform an emergency water shutdown Friday afternoon in the Clarkston Heights. According to PUD Director of Operations Craig Riehle, water has since been turned back on, but some customers may temporarily experience air and discolored water.
QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
SPOKANE, Wash. - New data from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shows car thefts are up 7% from this time last year. That now includes a Spokane mother who heard her car start, went outside, and actually watched the thief drive away in her car. The National Insurance Crime Bureau...
Brewster police are looking for a man and woman suspected of stealing a donation box from a convenience store Wednesday night. The Quik-E-Mart on Highway 97 says the Samaritan Riders donations were intended for a “very sick child.”. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brewster police at (509)...
POLSON, Mont. — Lake County officials say they located the body of a woman missing since Tuesday night. A man who was believed to be with her remains at large and is now suspected in her death. Deputies were searching for Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, and Tyler Uhrich, 20, of...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man with more than 13 prior felony convictions will spend the next 15 years in prison for a string of drug-related crimes and high-speed chases that prosecutors say endangered the larger community. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Jeremy Gilbert pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams...
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who reportedly stole a car at gunpoint Tuesday.
According to the news release, both law enforcement offices responded to a store on Sunnyside Road around 5:30 p.m., where the victim said a man with a rifle took their 1995 Subaru Legacy. Police say they have identified the suspect as 43-year-old James Eldon Perry.
Police found...
Comments / 1