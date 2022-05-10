ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

Tornado Watch issued for Fillmore, Houston, Winona by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shannon; Texas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 208 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON LYON O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PLYMOUTH SIOUX IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA IDA WOODBURY IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE ROCK IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA DAKOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, BATTLE CREEK, CHEROKEE, FULDA, GEORGE, HARTLEY, HAWARDEN, HENDRICKS, HOLSTEIN, HULL, IDA GROVE, INWOOD, IVANHOE, JACKSON, LAKE BENTON, LAKEFIELD, LARCHWOOD, LE MARS, LUVERNE, MARSHALL, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, ORANGE CITY, PIPESTONE, ROCK RAPIDS, ROCK VALLEY, SANBORN, SHELDON, SIBLEY, SIOUX CENTER, SIOUX CITY, SLAYTON, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, TYLER, WINDOM, AND WORTHINGTON.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Crawford and south central Washington Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Natural Dam, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Natural Dam... Lee Creek Odell MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN Low relative humidity and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimble; Mason; Menard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kimble, southeastern Menard and southwestern Mason Counties through 315 AM CDT At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over London, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include London, Saline, Erna, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 83 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line and Yates Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BURT CEDAR CUMING DAKOTA DIXON KNOX MADISON PIERCE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Southeastern South Dakota. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Cherokee; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Southwestern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 452 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beresford to 6 miles west of Craig to near Sioux City, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR LE MARS, ROCK RAPIDS, SIOUX CENTER, SIBLEY AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hawarden and Craig around 455 PM CDT. Le Mars, Hinton, Ireton, Struble and Newton Hills State Park around 500 PM CDT. Merrill, Hudson, Maurice and Fairview around 505 PM CDT. Sioux Center, Orange City, Rock Valley, Kingsley, Alton and Inwood around 510 PM CDT. Hull, Remsen, Boyden, Doon, Granville, Lester and Alvord around 515 PM CDT. Rock Rapids, Hospers and Matlock around 520 PM CDT. Sheldon, Marcus, George, Paullina, Cleghorn and Archer around 525 PM CDT. Cherokee, Sibley, Hartley, Sanborn, Aurelia, Primghar, Sutherland, Ellsworth, Little Rock and Ashton around 530 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Oyens, Brunsville, Calumet, Steen, Chatsworth, Magnolia, Meriden and Westfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 307 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Billings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, Sooner Lake, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey, Eddy, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Central Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Bloomer... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Burnville Jenny Lind... Central City Rye Hill This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Stone and northeastern Barry Counties through 415 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Crane, or 11 miles south of Aurora, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crane... Jenkins Wheelerville... Madry Elsey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO

