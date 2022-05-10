Data line down across East 4th, pole broke off on private property incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sometime before 8 p.m. Monday evening a pole was struck on private property at East 4th and Division Ave.

A pole for a utility company was struck, broke off in an incident, not electric, and the line is completely across the roadway.

Cpl Hayes of the Joplin Police Dept tells us they are not sure how long it will take to replace the pole. Crews are on the scene currently.

For now detour one block to the north, around the scene then back south one block to E 4th.

