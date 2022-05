STONINGTON — Stonington High won three matches and posted the low team score to edge NFA, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course. Cameron O'Connor shot a 43 on the par-35 layout and won his match at No. 2 by two strokes. Connor Tavares shot a 46 and prevailed in his match at No. 3 by eight shots. Ethan Torres won at No. 4 with a 48 to edge his opponent by a single stroke.

