Vigo County School Board approves GEO Grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County High School students will soon be able to earn dual credit on campus at local colleges.

Monday evening the Vigo County School Board approved the Greater Education Opportunities grant. The grant is worth $1.2 and will cover the cost of the students’ tuition and books for the dual credit class.

Students will be given the opportunity to earn dual credit at several participating colleges. Those are Indiana State University, Ivy Tech, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said this program offers possibilities for the students.

“Transition is always very difficult,” Haworth stated. “The more times a young child, a student is on a college campus the research will tell us the more likelihood that they will go to college.”

The program will start fall of 2023 and transportation will be provided for the students.

