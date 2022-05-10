Ledyard boys, girls earn tough ECC Div. II track and field wins over Bacon Academy

Ledyard's freshman May Inyang sprints to victory in the 100-meter dash during Monday's 77-70 victory over Bacon Academy in a battle for first place in the ECC Division II girls' track and field standings. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Ledyard — Ledyard's girls' track team took over first place in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II standings with a victory in the meet's final event Monday afternoon, with freshman Kate Littler — donning a winter hat to ward off the dropping temperature — running the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay to seal the 77-70 win over Bacon Academy.

The Ledyard boys also warded off fellow ECC Division II unbeaten Bacon 81-69, handing the league lead to first-year head coach Michael Lopes, a program alum whose enthusiasm for coaching is not lost on the athletes who are now in the same familiar spot he once was.

"Oh my gosh, it was absolutely crazy," Littler said upon the relay's finish. "It was definitely tight. We knew this was what we were going to have to win by. ... I've been really nervous all weekend because I knew all of my races were the ones where we had to get points. I actually had a lot of fun. I didn't worry about it as much as I thought I would."

Lia Day, Megan Armstrong, Ella Stephenson and Littler, three freshmen and a sophomore, combined for a winning time of 4 minutes, 27.7 seconds.

Ledyard's May Inyang won the 100 (12.9), 200 (27.6) and long jump (15 feet, 1 inch) for Ledyard (3-0 overall, 3-0 ECC Division II), while also running a leg of the first-place 4x100 relay.

The girls' portion of the meet, which featured four lead changes, also cemented Bacon Academy senior Jordan Malloy's place in ECC lore, with veteran Ledyard coach Dave Tetlow later turning the conversation to Malloy, whom he called a "superstar."

Malloy won the 1,600 (5:40.6), the 800 (2:25.1) in a competitive race with Littler, who was a New England qualifier in the 600 indoors, and Malloy then took the 3,200 in 13:12.9, having to sprint to the finish to outgun Ledyard's Avery Widlicka.

With Ledyard leading 72-70 heading to the 4x400, Malloy laced up her orange Nikes one more time to run the anchor leg of the relay, trying to preserve a win for the Bobcats (3-1, 1-1).

"I actually wasn't planning to run the 3,200," Malloy said. "That was a pretty close race at the end. I felt very relaxed the entire time. Me and Avery picked it up at the end. I could see her shadow and I was like, 'Oh, shoot.'"

Malloy, who will compete at the Division I level next year at Stonehill College, called Littler "an amazing runner."

"I really look up to her," Malloy said. "I know she's a freshman but I loved to see her indoor killing it. I loved running the 800 today (against her). It was so fun."

Jen Whipple won the shot put (34-7.5) and discus (85-1) for Bacon.

The boys' meet was tied 68-all after the 3,200, but Ledyard went 1-2 in the triple jump behind Myles Streckfuss and Anthony Adamick, then captured the 4x400 for the final margin. Jonas Regondola took the 110 hurdles (17.7) and the hurdles (49.6) and Jackson Poulton the shot put (41-1) and 100 (11.7) for Ledyard (3-0, 3-0).

Ledyard's Hayden Baber scored points in the 4x800 (1st), 800 (3rd), 1,600 (2nd) and 3,200 (2nd).

Ryan Moores took the 1,600 (4:48.5) and 3,200 (10:38.2), Jake Martino the javelin (136-8) and discus (134-7) and Dan Blanda the 200 (25.1) and 400 (53.2) for Bacon (2-2, 1-1).

Killingly also competed against Bacon Academy in the meet, with those results scored separately.

"We knew this was basically the deciding factor for us," said Lopes, the Ledyard coach and a member of the school's class of 2015, who still holds the Colonels' long jump record. "We kind of had to move people around and we knew there were some places where kids had to do four events. There were a lot of kids who shocked me today, but they knew going into this ... I let them know every day, every practice up until this point, this is it, this is the day that matters the most."

The ECC championship meet will also factor into the final division standings.