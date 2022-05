Finau Langi had four RBIs as Highland jumped all over Provo with 15 runs in the first inning as it easily prevailed in the 5A play-in game at Payson High School. Libby Clark and Kenna Cowley both drove in three runs as Woods Cross scored seven runs in the fifth inning and then six more in the seventh to pull away from Olympus for the 5A first round win.

PAYSON, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO